Sheffield United midfielder Zak Brunt is wanted on loan by National League side Notts County, according to reports.

Brunt, 20, was sent on loan to Southend United back in October, giving him a shot at regular first-team football away from Sheffield United.

He made good on his chance to impress too, becoming a favourite at Roots Hall. The promising midfielder played 10 times for the National League outfit and his time with the club has just come to an end.

Now, it has been claimed that Brunt is attracting fresh interest from the National League.

As per Echo News, Southend’s fellow National League side Notts County are interested in striking a loan deal for Brunt this month.

The youngster’s immediate future remains unresolved as it stands, but it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out as the Magpies eye up a temporary swoop.

What next for Brunt?

The former Matlock talent looks to be a promising talent for the future, so Sheffield United will have to make sure their next move for Brunt is the best for him.

If he’s not going to be brought straight into Paul Heckingbottom’s first-team plans at Bramall Lane, another loan move away could be best for his development. Notts County would be a good next step too, with Ian Burchnall’s side pushing for promotion from the National League, a division Brunt has shown he is more than capable of playing in already this season.

It awaits to be seen how Brunt’s situation with the Blades pans out, with Notts County eyeing a loan move.