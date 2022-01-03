Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Philadelphia Union’s Stuart Findlay is being eyed by a clutch of English Football League clubs this month.

Findlay, 26, joined Philadelphia Union from Kilmarnock last season. The Scot had previously spent his entire career in Scotland, bar from a brief spell in the Newcastle United set up.

He featured eight times in the MLS last season for Union. But now, O’Rourke has revealed on Twitter that Findlay is a target for several English clubs this month, including all of Preston North End, Blackpool, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Plymouth Argyle and Oxford United.

He tweeted earlier:

MLS struggles…

Findlay was often named on the bench for Union last season. He undoubtedly struggled to nail down a starting spot for the MLS club and now a return to the British game looks as though it could be on the cards.

He proved to be a competent player with Kilmarnock before his move to the States, featuring over 100 times in the league in his last four seasons with the club.

And now he has no shortage of suitors – Blackpool, Barnsley and Preston represent the Championship sides linked with Findlay, with League One sides Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Plymouth and Oxford all in the running.

He’ll no doubt be attracted to a Championship move should there be one on the cards, but a League One move could prove an exciting oppurtunity too, and all the linked clubs are contenders in the English third tier too.

Findlay now faces a potentially difficult decision, but it looks as though he could be on his to England this month.