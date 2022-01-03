Bournemouth have agreed a deal to take Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Laird, 20, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea City. The Englishman reunited with Swans boss Russell Martin ahead of this season, after playing under him at MK Dons last time round.

And the right-back has proved a hit among Swansea supporters – he’s grabbed three assists in his 20 Championship outings this season, but the Swans have fallen down the table.

They sit in 17th after a run of three-straight defeats. But Laird is now set to join league leaders Bournemouth on loan for the reminder of the campaign, and it’s news that’s not sitting well with Swans fans.

His departure will certainly leave a void on the right side of defence and Martin could well be forced into the transfer market to find a replacement.

See how these Swansea City fans have reacted to the news online:

