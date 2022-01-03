Rotherham United will rest Mickel Miller tomorrow night, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are in Papa John’s Trophy action away at Crewe Alexandra.

Miller, 26, currently has a hamstring niggle and missed their last game against Bolton Wanderers in the league.

The winger picked up the injury in training and his side will be taking no risks with him against the Railwaymen.

‘Won’t be involved’…

Rotherham boss, Paul Warne, has said:

“He won’t be involved in the Crewe game. He’s just tweaked his hammy a little bit. It had been raining solidly for four days or so and we trained on heavy pitches. We had a few aches and pains.”

How’s he doing?

Miller has been a regular for the Yorkshire club during the first-half of this season. He has made 18 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

The Londoner moved to the New York Stadium in July 2020 and initially struggled to make an impact. He was loaned out to Northampton Town for the second-half of last term but has since forced his way into Warne’s plans since returning from the Cobblers.

Prior to his move to Rotherham, he played for Carshalton Athletic and Hamilton Academical.

What next for Rotherham?

The Millers will be looking to progress to the fourth round of the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow before they are in FA Cup action this weekend away at QPR.

Miller won’t be playing against David Artell’s side but it will be interesting to see if he is ready for Saturday.