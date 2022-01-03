Sheffield Wednesday are considering a move for Peterborough United defender Mark Beevers, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Sheff Wed. Considering a return for centre half Mark Beevers. Peterborough would let him go. Other League One interest. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2022

Sheffield Wednesday could make an approach for the Championship centre-back in this transfer window.

Beevers, 32, started his career at Hillsborough and is now being linked with a move back to where it all began for him.

Nixon claims Peterborough would let him go this winter.

Current situation

Beevers has made 11 appearances in all competitions so far this term but is under contract at London Road until 2024.

He joined the Posh in 2019 and played a key role in their promotion from League One in the last campaign under Darren Ferguson.

Career to date

The former England youth international rose up through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday and went on to make 161 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with four goals from the back.

He also had loan spells away from the Yorkshire side at MK Dons and Millwall before signing for the latter on a permanent basis in 2012.

Beevers then spent four years with the London outfit before switching to Bolton Wanderers.

What now?

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for form at the moment and lost to Shrewsbury Town away yesterday.

Darren Moore could see Beevers as someone to tighten up his defence ahead of the second-half of the season.

The Owls are currently 8th in the league table and are six points off the top six at the moment.