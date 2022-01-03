Newcastle United are being linked with a £20million move for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

A report in The Sunday Mirror (02.01.22) has revealed that Newcastle United are considering making a £20million move for Blackburn Rovers and Chile star Brereton Diaz.

The striker has been in scintillating form this season – he’s scored 20 goals in his 25 Championship outings so far, playing a huge part in Rovers’ successful campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s men currently sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after a goalless draw v Huddersfield Town last time out.

But the club could now face a nervy January with Newcastle United said to be looking at a deal for Brereton Diaz.

Contract situation…

The striker’s contract at Ewood Park runs out in the summer, but the club have a one-year option in his deal and Mowbray has previously played down the possibility of losing Brereton Diaz for nothing.

Given that however, Rovers still find themselves in a somewhat difficult position regarding Brereton Diaz – do they sell their star player midway through a surprise promotion bid? Or keep him around, and hope to sell him when he enters the final year of his contract next summer?

The club has been in a similar position before with Adam Armstrong. With Brereton Diaz though, he has no shortage of suitors and finding a buyer – should that be what they decide to do at some point over the course of this year – shouldn’t be an issue.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is an FA Cup clash v Wigan Athletic this weekend.