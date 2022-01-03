Blackpool are interested in Bradford City midfielder Elliot Watt, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 02.01.21, 16.39).

Blackpool are believed to be keeping tabs on the League Two man alongside Premier League strugglers Norwich City.

Watt, 21, has been a key player for Bradford over the past couple of seasons but they face a battle to keep hold of him.

He is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Bradford City story so far

The Bantams swooped to sign him in July 2020 on a two-year deal and he has been a hit since his switch to Valley Parade.

He has made 75 appearances for the Yorkshire club to date and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

Career to date

Watt is from Preston and had spells in the academies at Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End before finally settling with Wolves.

He rose up through the ranks at Molinuex and was a regular at various youth levels for the Midlands club.

The Scotland youth international made his first and only first-team appearance in a League Cup clash against Sheffield Wednesday in August 2018.

He then had loan a loan spell away at Carlisle United to gain experience before Bradford came calling on a permanent basis.

What now?

Watt may well find himself higher up the football pyramid again soon with Blackpool and Norwich being credited with an interest in him.