Morecambe are keen on Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Morecambe. Gogic from Hibs now going abroad … interest in Trevor Carson at Motherwell. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Morecambe are interested in luring the experienced stopper back to England in this transfer window.

Carson, 33, only joined Dundee United in July on a two-year deal but has been used as back-up so far this term for the Scottish Premiership side.

He knows the Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson well from their time at Motherwell together.

Current situation at Morecambe

Morecambe currently play with Kyle Letheren between the sticks with Reading loanee Jökull Andrésson as their number two.

They came back from 3-0 down to beat Doncaster Rovers 4-3 to rise out of the relegation zone in League One.

Carson’s story so far

Carson started his career at Killyleagh Boys before Sunderland lured him to England in 2004 as a youngster.

He never made a senior appearance for the Black Cats but gained experience out on loan at Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Brentford and Hull City.

Permanent spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town and Hartlepool United followed on for him in the Football League before he moved up the border to join Motherwell in 2017.

Motherwell stint

Carson spent four years at Fir Park and made 78 appearances for the Well, many of which came under Robinson.

He is a ‘keeper who the Morecambe manager knows and trusts and it will be interesting to see if they have a reunion this month.

It is a deal that makes sense but do the Shrimps need another goalkeeper?