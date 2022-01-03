Birmingham City are closing in on the loan signing of Manchester United’s Teden Mengi, as per a report from Daily Mail.

Mengi, 19, is set to join Birmingham City on loan for the remainder of the season.

The youngster spent time on loan with Derby County in the Championship last season, where he featured nine times in the league before returning to Old Trafford after picking up an injury.

He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils. But Mengi will continue on his route to the first-team with a temporary switch the St Andrew’s, and it’s perfect timing for Lee Bowyer’s side after they saw Dion Sanderson recalled by Wolves.

United to the rescue…

Mengi is set to be the second Manchester United player that has joined Birmingham City on loan this season, after Tahith Chong joined Blues on loan in the summer.

The Dutchman was proving a hit among Birmingham fans but has since returned to Old Trafford after sustaining a significant muscle injury, and it’s uncertain whether or not he’ll feature again for the Championship side this season.

After news broke of Sanderson’s recall yesterday, it looked as though Blues would be left high and dry in the defensive department but Manchester United have some come to their aid by lending them Mengi for the remainder of the season, an it should prove a shrewd acquisition for the club.

Up next for Birmingham City…

Birmingham City are next in action against League One side Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup this weekend, before returning to league action with a trip to Preston North End the weekend after.