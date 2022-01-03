Tranmere Rovers are set to win the race to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Tranmere Rovers are poised to see off competition from some fellow League Two sides to land his signature until the end of the season.

McPake, 20, has recently returned to Ibrox after spending the first-half of the campaign with Morecambe in League One.

A move to Merseyside is now on the cards for him and he is having a medical with the Whites this week.

Other interest

Salford City made a late push to hijack Tranmere’s swoop for McPake last week whilst Carlisle United also agreed terms with Rangers to get him as well, as reported by Football Scotland.

However, it appears Micky Mellon has done enough to convince the youngster to move to Prenton Park.

Story so far

McPake has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has been a key player for the Glasgow giants at various youth levels over recent years.

He has played once for their first-team so far in his career and has also had loan spells away at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town in the past to get experience under his belt.

His move to Morecambe in the summer didn’t work out for him and he only made seven appearances for the Shrimps.

Tranmere will be hoping they can get a deal over the line soon and help McPake find some form again.