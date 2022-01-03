Lincoln City midfielder Conor McGrandles is wanted by Hibernian and Aberdeen, according to a report by Football Scotland.

Lincoln City have a decision to make on his future at the LNER Stadium in this transfer window.

McGrandles, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions so far this term and is also believed to be on the radar of some Championship clubs as well.

Lincoln story so far

McGrandles joined the Imps in July 2020 from fellow League One side MK Dons and has been a regular in the middle of the park for Michael Appleton’s side since his move.

He helped them get to the Play-Off final in the last campaign but they missed out on promotion to the second tier after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

Career to date

The Scotsman started his career at local side Falkirk and rose up through the academy there before going on to make 86 appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

Norwich City lured him down to England in 2014 and he spent three years on the books at Carrow Road before joining MK Dons.

McGrandles then played 91 times for the Dons during his time in Buckinghamshire and helped them win promotion from League Two in his second year.

What now?

Hibs and Aberdeen are keen to lure him back up to Scotland this winter as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.