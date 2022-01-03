Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign Linfield defender Trai Hume, according to a report by Football Insider.

Sunderland are trying to tie up a deal of around £200,000 to land the youngster in this transfer window.

Hume, 19, is believed to have been in attendance for the Black Cats’ clash against Sheffield Wednesday last week at the Stadium of Light.

Lincoln City have also been linked with a move for him over recent times, as reported in the Belfast Telegraph, but are now poised to miss out to a fellow League One side.

Football Insider say Sunderland are also working on a deal to sign winger Patrick Roberts this month as they look to strengthen their squad for their push for promotion.

Current situation…

Hume still has a year left on his contract at Linfield but appears likely to have played his last game for them.

They will be cashing in on him this winter to avoid losing him for free at the end of the next campaign.

The teenager has been on the books of the Blues for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy there.

He was loaned out to Ballymema United earlier this year to get some first-team experience under his belt and has since played 25 times for Linfield in all competitions to date, chipping in with two goals and two assists from the back.

Sunderland move?

A move to England and Sunderland is now in the works for Hume and it will be interesting to see if this one gets over the line.

He will give Lee Johnson’s side more competition and depth in defence and could prove to be a decent long-term addition for the League One promotion hopefuls.