Blackburn Rovers are set to sign Drogheda United right-back James Brown, as per Alan Nixon.

Brown, 23, has so far played all his football in his home nation of Ireland. The right-back played 34 times in the 2021 League of Ireland Premier Division but is now set for a move across the Irish Sea to join Blackburn Rovers.

The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed on Twitter that Brown will likely be signing for the club today, but that he’ll be linking up with Rovers’ reserves side at first:

Blackburn. Right back James Brown will be joining from Drogheda – probably tomorrow – but seen as one for the ressies at first. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Blackburn drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town yesterday to move up unto the automatic promotion places.

Tony Mowbray’s men are now unbeaten in nine and have won seven of those, having become promotion contenders since that 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham back in November.

With that, Rovers could well be busy in this transfer window to give themselves a chance of lasting the pace this season and earning an unprecedented promotion.

Although Brown will likely join up with the reserves side at first, it’s still a signing that should excite fans.

He’s young and unproven, and will no doubt be raring for a move to England, and with right-back options somewhat short at Ewood Park, Brown could be a really useful signing.

Up next for Rovers…

Blackburn aren’t back in league action until the 15th when they travel to Cardiff City, with an FA Cup clash against nearby rivals Wigan Athletic next on the agenda.

The two sides face off in the Round of 32 and Mowbray will surely be gunning for his side to compliment this stellar season so far with an extended cup run.