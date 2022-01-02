Luton Town’s former loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has labelled Nathan Jones’ new contract extension as “massive”.

Luton Town started 2022 off in perfect fashion, confirming that Jones had put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Kenilworth Road.

The boss has penned a hefty five-and-a-half-year extension with the Hatters, keeping him with the club until the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

Understandably, the vast majority of Luton fans were thrilled with the news, and former loan star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also moved to express his opinion on the lengthy contract extension.

Speaking on Twitter, the Leicester City man labelled the agreement as “massive”, saying:

Massive. Having the gaffa at the helm will only take you 1 way… 🙌🏻✨ — KDH (@KDH__8) January 1, 2022

With Jones’ contract set to keep him on board for the long-term at Kenilworth Road, it will be interesting to see if he can lead the Hatters to new heights as he looks to improve on last season’s impressive 12th place finish.

Moving forward…

As it stands, the Hatters sit in 15th place in a tightly-packed Championship table, where a run of wins could propel the club back into the play-off picture.

The summer transfer window was a strong one for Luton, indicating their ambition to keep improving as they look to make their way up the Championship table. They have games in hand on many of the teams above them, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of their season pans out.

Dewsbury-Hall’s time since leaving Luton

Following the end of his time on loan with Luton Town, Dewsbury-Hall remained with parent club Leicester.

Speculation circulated over the summer regarding a potential return, but he has been a part of Brendan Rodgers’ first-team plans at the King Power Stadium this season. Across all competitions, the former Luton loan favourite has played 17 times, chipping in with one goal and one assist.

He has started in the Foxes’ last four Premier League games, most recently providing an assist in their 1-0 win over Liverpool.