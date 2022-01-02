Huddersfield Town youngster Josh Austerfield has agreed a loan move to Harrogate Town, it has been reported.

That’s according to Football Insider, who state Huddersfield Town and Harrogate Town have come to an agreement over a loan deal for the young midfielder.

Austerfield, 20, is a highly-rated talent at the John Smith’s Stadium and the Terriers are keen to give him experience at a senior level, opening the door for him to head out on loan this month.

Talks are said to have taken place between the Terriers and the Sulphurites recently, with Austerfield now set to join the League Two side on loan.

Career to date

At only 20, the Morley-born prodigy has found much of his game time in Huddersfield Town’s academy, putting in some impressive performances for their young sides.

He has played twice for the first-team too, with both outings coming last season. Austerfield started in a 3-2 FA Cup loss against Plymouth Argyle last January and came off the bench to feature in last season’s Carabao Cup defeat against Rochdale.

The situation at Harrogate

Simon Weaver will be happy to welcome another option in the middle of the park given his limited numbers in the position.

Josh Falkingham, Alex Pattison and Lloyd Kerry are the main options in the middle of the park, while defender Nathan Sheron can operate in defensive midfield if needs be.

Should the move go through, Austerfield will be hoping to help Harrogate their form back on track as they look to avoid letting their play-off push slip away. Weaver’s men are without a win in four league games and currently sit in 11th place, five points away from League Two’s top seven.