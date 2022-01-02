Swansea City are set to lose Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird, with the Red Devils set to recall him before sending him to Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Laird, 20, has been a regular since joining Swansea City on a temporary basis.

He linked up with the Swans on loan in the summer, allowing him to pick up regular game time at a senior level away from parent club Manchester United.

However, in a surprising move, it seems as though the Welsh outfit are poised to lose Laird to Championship rivals Bournemouth.

As reported by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Manchester United are set to recall the young right-back and send him to Bournemouth for the rest of the season.

Swansea set for a blow with #MUFC right-back Ethan Laird to be recalled. England U19 international next destination expected to be Bournemouth for second half of season #EFL #Swans #AFCB https://t.co/CfCexUxxOM — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) January 2, 2022

A blow for Swansea

Given just how much Laird has played for Russell Martin’s side this season, an early return to Old Trafford will surely come as both a big surprise and a blow to the Swans.

The youngster has played in all 20 Championship games since arriving at the Swansea.com Stadium, chipping in with three assists in the process.

Laird has operated mainly as a right wing-back, though he has featured in a slightly more defensive role at right-back.

What now for the Swans?

It awaits to be seen if Laird’s mid-season switch to promotion-hunters Bournemouth pans out as reported, but Swansea will surely be in the market for a replacement if it goes through as planned.

Joel Latibeaudiere is another option at right wing-back or right-back but beyond him, options are limited.