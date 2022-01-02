Blackburn Rovers youngster Connor McBride is wanted on loan by Crewe Alexandra and a number of other League One sides, it has been claimed.

McBride, 20, has put in some impressive performances for Blackburn Rovers’ U23s side but is still waiting for his first senior appearance in English football.

The young forward has been in and around Tony Mowbray’s first-team at times this season, remaining an unused substitute in two Championship games.

Now, with the January transfer window underway, it has been claimed that a number of League One sides are eyeing up a loan swoop.

As per Lancs Live, League One side Crewe Alexandra are among the third-tier sides to have set their sights on bringing McBride in on loan before the end of the month.

The former Celtic youngster could benefit from a temporary move away from Ewood Park this winter. A move would give him a shot at regular senior football, a step that looks as though it would be best for his development.

McBride’s U23s record

Since arriving on a free transfer in the summer of 2020, the young forward has played 31 times for Rovers’ U23s side.

In the process, he has chipped in with a decent 14 goals and six assists, operating in a range of roles. McBride can play out on either the left or right-wing as well as through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder, meaning he would provide plenty of versatility to his loan club if a temporary move is sealed.

Previous first-team experience

Although McBride is still waiting on his first competitive senior appearance in England, he did spend time on loan with Stenhousemuir while on the books at Celtic.

The forward played 16 times for the Scottish outfit, managing one goal and one assist during the 2019/20 campaign.