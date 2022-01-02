Millwall have rejected Hartlepool United’s bid to extend Tyler Burey’s loan until the end of the season, Pools boss Graeme Lee has confirmed.

Burey, 20, linked up with Hartlepool United on a temporary basis in the summer.

The Millwall made a strong start to life at Victoria Park, netting three goals and laying on one assist in his first five League Two outings for the club. However, his time with the club has been disrupted by injury since, only returning to action against Mansfield Town on Boxing Day.

Burey’s initial loan deal expires this month, but it emerged on New Year’s Eve that the Pools had approached Millwall over extending his loan until the end of the season.

Now though, Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has revealed the Championship club have knocked back the offer.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport (quotes via The Northern Echo), Lee stated the Lions informed the club that they would be bringing Burey back to The Den.

Lee insisted that he is understanding of the situation at Millwall as a COVID outbreak and injuries continue to wreak havoc, though said he hopes the Championship side will keep Hartlepool updated on the possibility of striking a deal once their struggles have subsided.

The situation at Millwall

Gary Rowett’s lack of numbers made the headlines last week when 15-year-old Zak Lovelace came on as a substitute against Coventry City.

Lovelace was named among the substitutes again vs Bristol City on Sunday, with the Lions only able to name six substitutes due to COVID cases and injuries.

It will be interesting to see how Burey’s situation develops over the month as Millwall look to welcome more players back to action over time, but it seems that, for now, Hartlepool will have to wait if they want to extend the young forward’s loan.