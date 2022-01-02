Wolves are set to recall Dion Sanderson from his loan spell at Birmingham City, as per a report from The Telegraph.

Sanderson, 22, joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan at the start of this campaign. Since, the Englishman has featured 14 times in the Championship and has proved a favourite among Blues fans.

But Lee Bowyer’s side now look likely to lose Sanderson with a fresh report from The Telegraph revealing that Sanderson is set to be recalled by parent club Wolves this month.

No luck for Blues…

Birmingham City have endured some torrid luck so far this season. First they saw Tahith Chong ruled out for the best part of the campaign with injury following his loan move from Manchester United, and then they saw Riley McGree return to Charlotte FC.

And now Sanderson looks set to be recalled and for Bowyer, it’s undoubtedly a huge blow.

Last season with Sunderland and this season with Blues, Sanderson has proved himself to be one of the most exciting young defenders in the English Football League.

He has every attribute a modern-day centre-back should have and in his 14 Championship outings for Birmingham City he’s been solid.

Given his form, it’s no surprise to see Wolves reportedly keen on bringing him back for the second half of their Premier league campaign.

What now for Bowyer?

Bowyer has a number of centre-backs at his disposal, but we could now see him dip into the transfer market this month to find a suitable replacement for Sanderson.

Birmingham City don’t have any like-for-like replacements for the youngster and so his absence would certainly leave a void in Blues’ defence – up next for them is a home game v QPR.