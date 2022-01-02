Fleetwood Town have sealed their first signing of the transfer window, bringing in non-league midfielder Harvey Macadam for an undisclosed fee.

The Cod Army confirmed Macadam’s arrival on their official club website, stating that they fought off competition from “a host of EFL clubs” to get the deal done.

He becomes the first signing of Stephen Crainey’s reign at Fleetwood Town, coming in to bolster the midfield ranks at the Highbury Stadium.

Macadam has joined for an undisclosed fee after impressing with Northern Premier League Premier Division side Ashton United, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year deal that will run through until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Crainey’s midfield ranks

The signing of Macadam, 20, gives Crainey another option in the middle of the park.

Jordan Rossiter, Daniel Batty, Callum Camps, Jay Matete and Harrison Biggins are the current senior options in the middle of the park at Fleetwood. Both Rossiter and Batty are both on the sidelines as it stands though, so the arrival of Macadam gives Crainey another much-needed option in the middle of the park.

It will be interesting to see how the youngster fares with the step-up to League One after impressing in non-league football.

The situation at Fleetwood

After 23 League One games, the Cod Army sit in 19th place in the table. Crainey’s side sit two points away from the relegation zone, level on points with 20th placed Lincoln City.

Providing the game goes ahead as planned, relegation rivals Doncaster Rovers are next up for Fleetwood, presenting Crainey’s side with a good chance to secure a vital three points.