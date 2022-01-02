Nottingham Forest have seen a second bid of £750,000 for centre-back Tom Holmes rejected by Reading, it has emerged.

Before the start of the 2021/22 campaign, Nottingham Forest were keen on bringing Reading ace Holmes to the City Ground, only to see their bid knocked back.

Now, as per Berkshire Live, Steve Cooper’s side have reignited their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

The report states that Forest have seen two bids rejected by the Royals, the most recent of which came in at £750,000. They are not the only ones eyeing up a swoop for Holmes either, with at least one club from Europe also said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

With Forest reviving their pursuit of Holmes and his contract situation still unresolved, it will be interesting to see how the Reading academy graduate’s future pans out over the course of this month.

The contract situation…

The Reading-born ace sees his contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium run out at the end of this season and despite ongoing talks, an agreement hasn’t been reached as of yet.

It was reported in early December that talks had begun, but it awaits to be seen what progress has been made on the matter as the end of his deal nears.

Holmes’ career to date

After playing 39 times for the Royals’ U23s side, Holmes solidified a place in the first-team during the 2020/21 campaign, although he made his debut for the senior side back in March 2018 in a draw against Bolton Wanderers.

Holmes spent a stint on loan in Belgium with the now-dissolved KSV Roeselare in the 2019/20 season, playing 11 times for the club.

Across all competitions, the young defender has notched up 55 appearances for Reading, with his first goal coming in the 1-1 draw with Hull City last month.