The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that player sales aren’t the priority for Derby County right now, with the club still in search of a new buyer.

Derby County are entering their fourth month in administration, and the club is still in search of a buyer.

The club’s administrators stated earlier this week that they hope to have a preferred bidder named imminently, after American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his bid to take control of the Rams.

Andy Appleby and Peter Gadsby are the two remaining contenders to take over.

Rams’ January plans…

It was widely expected that Derby County would be offloading several players this month, in order to raise some much-needed funds to help keep them going throughout this season.

A handful of players have been linked with moves away and an even bigger number see their deals expire at the end of the season. But Nixon says that player sales shouldn’t be a priority for the Rams right now – he tweeted earlier today:

Nothing else matters. Takeover has to make progress. Now. Or by end of January you’re staring at a point where money runs out before NEXT window. That’s your reality. https://t.co/0kRKpd3Hu5 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Derby can sell if they want … but other things behind scenes far more important than that RIGHT NOW https://t.co/w8IOiwuvtB — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Derby have won their last three in the Championship now. They’ve taken their points tally up to 10 for the season after having a total of 21 points deducted, and Wayne Rooney’s side look as though they have a slight chance of Championship survival this season.

They remain in 24th place but now find themselves 11 points from safety. Should their winning form continue then they’ll slowly creep up the table and that gives the club even more reason not to offload players this month.

But given their situation, it still seems likely that we’ll see some player sales this month.