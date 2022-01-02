Hull City boss Grant McCann has provided an injury update on his squad after their 1-0 defeat against Blackpool yesterday.

Hull City left Bloomfield Road with nothing after Gary Madine’s first-half penalty was enough for the hosts to pick up the three points.

The Tigers has late chances to get something from the game through Tyler Smith and Randell Williams but they were denied by the Pools’ goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw.

Callum Elder and Josh Magennis both went off injured for the visitors, whilst Ryan Longman was seen limping near the end.

Hull injury updates

McCann has provided the latest on their situations and told BBC Radio Humberside after the game:

“It looks a bit like a groin strain that Callum’s (Elder) got, we’ll let it settle down over the next 24-48 hours and see how he progressing with the treatment. Hopefully, it’s not too bad.

“Josh Magennis came off. He felt his hamstring a little bit. Ryan Longman was struggling to get through the game, he just cramped up a little bit. He only trained yesterday so yeah, we’ve got a lot of bumps and bruises at the minute.”

What next?

Hull will be looking to bounce back from their loss against Blackpool next weekend as they welcome Premier League side Everton to the MKM Stadium in the FA Cup in front of the television cameras.

The Tigers are hoping Acun Ilicali’s long-awaited takeover is completed over the next seven days, as reported by Hull Live on Friday night, so next Saturday could be the start of a new era.

Current situation

McCann’s men are currently sat in 19th place in the Championship table and are four points above the relegation zone.

The January transfer window is now open and they have the chance to bolster their ranks this month ahead of their push for survival.