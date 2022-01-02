Doncaster Rovers would be interested in a move for Portsmouth striker John Marquis, as detailed in a report by Hampshire Live.

Doncaster Rovers sold him to Portsmouth a couple of years ago and know all about him.

Gary McSheffrey’s side would be open to luring him back to Yorkshire if they can but finances could make a deal difficult to strike.

Pompey are looking to offload the attacker in this transfer window.

Hampshire Live claim in their report Peterborough United lodged an enquiry about his availability last month.

Current situation at Portsmouth

Marquis is out of contract at the end of this season and is currently due to become a free agent next summer, although Danny Cowley’s side do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

He has struggled to find his shooting boots so far in this campaign and has managed just four goals in all competitions.

The striker moved to Fratton Park in 2019 and bagged a combined 32 goals over the past two seasons.

Other spells

Marquis rose up through the youth ranks at Millwall and had loan spells away in his early career with the likes of Northampton Town, Gillingham, Cheltenham Town and Leyton Orient to gain experience.

Doncaster swooped to sign him in 2016 and he was prolific during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium, firing 67 goals in 153 games in all competitions.

They are interested in re-signing him now as Portsmouth have made him available. However, financial restrictions could scupper their chances of an emotional reunion this winter.