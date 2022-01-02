Blackburn Rovers could return for summer target Ollie Burke this month, Alan Nixon has revealed.

Burke, 24, has featured just three times in the Championship for Sheffield United this season. The Scot has fallen well down the pecking order at Bramall Lane after his move to the club last season, and now the attacker could be on the move this month.

Blackburn Rovers wanted to sign Burke on loan last summer, and now The Sun reporter Nixon has revealed that the Championship high-flyers could now make a return for Burke in this month’s transfer window.

Nixon tweeted earlier this morning:

Blackburn. Return for Ollie Burke loan move on the cards. Could not do it last deadline day. Got a month this time. Sheff U will let out on loan or cheap. May come down to player. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Burke has played his football right across Europe – despite being just 24 he’s played for a number of clubs, including Nottingham Forest, Red Bull Leipzig, West Brom, Celtic and Alaves.

Last time round in the Premier League he featured 25 times for the Blades. But since Chris Wilder’s exit early on last year, he’s failed to break back into the Blades’ starting XI.

He’s yet to feature under new manager Paul Heckingbottom, and Burke could now be on the move once again with Nixon claiming that Sheffield United will either let him go out on loan, or sell him cheap.

High-flying Rovers…

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers are flying high in the Championship. They sit in 3rd place of the table and with some keen January signings, they could yet achieve an unexpected promotion.

Burke is a versatile attacker with decent experience, and after struggling with Sheffield United this season he’ll no doubt be raring to play some football in the second half of this season.

Should Rovers be able to get this deal over the line, it could be a really shrewd move.