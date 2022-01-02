Cardiff City attacker Mark Harris is a target for FC St. Pauli, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Cardiff. Striker Mark Harris a target for German side St Pauli. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Cardiff City have a decision to make on his future at the club in this transfer window.

Harris, 23, has made 20 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

The attacker is under contract with the Championship side until June 2023 but is wanted by the current 2.Bundesliga table-toppers this winter.

Cardiff career to date

Harris has been on the books of the Bluebirds since 2006 and has risen up through their academy.

He was a regular at various youth levels before he made his first-team debut in January 2017 in an FA Cup clash against Fulham.

The Wales international has since gone on to make a total of 40 appearances to date and has also had loan spells away at Newport County, Port Vale and Wrexham over recent years to gain experience.

St. Pauli move?

St. Pauli are eyeing a promotion to the Bundesliga this season and have had a dream first half of the campaign.

They are sitting top of the German second tier, a point above Darmstadt in 2nd and six points above bitter rivals Hamburg in 3rd.

Former Burton Albion and Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine plays for them these days, as does ex-Charlton Athletic and Preston North End striker Simon Makienok.

Wales international James Lawrence is also their vice-captain so could Harris join him in Germany this month?