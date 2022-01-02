Reports are suggesting that Swansea City could finalise a deal to sign MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher by Wednesday next week.

Fisher, 23, has been linked with a move to Swansea City in recent weeks. Swans boss Russell Martin has been backed to raid his former club for the shot-stopper, who’s featured 22 times in League One this season.

Reports last month suggested that Swansea City were closing in on the signing and now, a fresh report from Planet Swans has revealed that a move could potentially materialise by Wednesday next week.

The report writes that an ‘unconfirmed Twitter suggestion’ has revealed that Fisher to Swansea is ‘now a done deal’, with all parties ‘now in agreement’.

Martin getting his man…

Martin and MK Dons proved to be a good match-up in League One last season. And Martin has enjoyed a relatively decent showing so far with the Swans – his side sit in 16th-place of the table after a run of three-straight defeats, coming after a strong run of form in the league.

Swansea’s current no.1 goalkeeper is Ben Hamer. He started the season in fine form but has proved inconsistent of late, and so a move for Fisher could prove ideal for Martin and Swansea.

He’s a goalkeeper who knows Martin’s distinct style of passing football. Fisher proved last season that he’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and having that kind of reassurance at the back should give Swansea an added air of confidence in the Championship.

If a move goes through, it should prove shrewd business from the Welsh club.