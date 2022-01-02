Charlton Athletic are looking to strengthen their striking options this month, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are keen to delve into the transfer window to bolster their attacking department.

Here are five forwards they should target this winter-

Cole Stockton – Morecambe

He has been on fire for Morecambe so far this season and has fired 16 goals in all competitions.

Charlton raided the Shrimps for defender Sam Lavelle over the summer and so the Addicks know that Morecambe can produce quality players. Stockton has proven he can score goals at League One level.

Mikael Mandron – Crewe Alexandra

The former Sunderland man has been a key player for Crewe over the past couple of seasons and is out of contract next summer.

The Addicks should try and tempt David Artell’s side into cashing in on him so they avoid losing him for nothing in June.

Tom Eaves – Hull City

Eaves, 29, is now in his third season at the MKM Stadium but is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign.

The 6ft 3inc forward helped the Tigers win the League One title under Grant McCann last season.

Matty Stevens – Forest Green Rovers

The 23-year-old has caught the eye in League Two over recent times and has scored 17 goals in 25 games in all competitions. this term.

Prior to his move to Forest Green in 2019, he had previously been on the books at Barnet and Peterborough United.

Dom Telford – Newport County

He is another from the fourth tier who is worth looking at for Jackson. The ex-Blackpool, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle man has 17 goals in 18 games altogether this season and would give the Addicks something different in attack.