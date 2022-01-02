Coventry City, Stoke City and Blackpool are keen on Leeds United youngster Stuart McKinstry, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Championship trio have all made loan approaches for the midfielder.

McKinstry, 19, has been in and around Leeds’ first-team so far this season in the Premier League.

The Whites now have a decision to make as to whether to loan him out in this transfer window.

Story so far

McKinstry joined Leeds in the summer of 2019 after catching their eye at Motherwell.

The Scotland youth international rose up through the academy at Fir Park but was lured down to England before he could make a senior appearance for the Scottish Premiership side.

He initially played for Leeds’ Under-18s before establishing himself as a key player for their Under-23s.

Recent times

McKinstry has made 34 appearances altogether for the Whites’ development squad over the past couple of seasons and has chipped in with two goals and five assists.

The teenager was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in a Carabao Cup clash against Southampton in September and he scored the winning goal in the penalty shootout.

He then made his Premier League debut in November against Tottenham Hotspur.

What now?

McKinstry is obviously rated highly by Leeds and is under contract at Elland Road under 2023.

The likes of Coventry, Stoke and Blackpool are being linked with a loan move for him ahead of the second-half of the season and a loan move away this winter would provide McKinstry with the chance to get some experience under his belt.

It will be interesting to see what Leeds decide to do.