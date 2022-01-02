Burton Albion-linked Dan Crowley is leaving Cheltenham Town, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

The midfielder is leaving the Robins after they failed to agree terms over a contract extension.

Crowley, 24, will now become a free agent again and will have to weigh up his options this month.

Fellow League One side Burton are believed to be interested in signing him, as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

‘All the best’…

Cheltenham boss, Michael Duff, has said: “Everyone saw what Dan can do. But his contract has run out and it’s not been renewed so we wish him all the best.

“We’ve been talking for a month and a contract has been on the table, but he’s um-ed and ah-ed. Ultimately we need people that 100 per cent want to be here.”

Cheltenham move

Crowley was released by Birmingham City at the end of last season and bided his time before the Robins offered him a deal.

He spent the past campaign on loan at Hull City and helped the Tigers win the third tier title under Grant McCann. However, a permanent switch to the MKM Stadium didn’t materialise for him in the summer.

The ex-England youth international has since played 12 times for Cheltenham this season.

Career to date

Crowley started out as a youngster at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles.

He left the Gunners on a permanent basis for spells abroad Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The door has opened for Burton to make a move for him now with his contract at Cheltenham officially expiring on 4th January.

The Brewers are currently 12th in the table and are 12 points off the top six.