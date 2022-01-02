Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Burns is poised to join Scunthorpe United on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Blackburn. Young striker Sam Burns set to head for Scunthorpe on loan… — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 1, 2022

Blackburn Rovers are set to allow the youngster to head out the exit door this month.

Burns, 19, has been a key player for their Under-23s over recent times.

He has scored six goals in nine games in the Premier League 2 and could now test himself in League Two.

Blackburn story so far

Burns has risen up through Blackburn’s academy and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

He joined the club at Under-14s level and has since progressed up the ranks.

The attacker put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract this past summer, with the option for a further 12 months.

Recent years

Burns fired 14 goals in 54 games at Under-18s level and has now managed 13 in 35 altogether for the Under-23s to date.

He had a loan spell at Northern Premier League side FC United of Manchester earlier this season to get some experience under his belt.

Scunthorpe situation

Scunthorpe are fighting for their lives in the Football League and will be hoping they can get a deal over the line for Burns to boost their attacking options.

The Iron 1-0 at home to relegation rivals Carlisle United yesterday and have slipped into the bottom two. Keith Hill’s side are next in action away at Tranmere Rovers next weekend.

One of their current strikers Ryan Loft has been linked with a move to Colchester United but they don’t want to lose him in this transfer window.