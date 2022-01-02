Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to keep Djed Spence on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Spence, 21, joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer.

The full-back has since prevailed under Steve Cooper at the City Ground, featuring 18 times in the Championship so far this season.

Reports have suggested that Chris Wilder was planning to recall Spence from his loan spell with Forest in the New Year, but fresh reports have revealed that the youngster is set to see out his season-long loan spell with the Reds.

Boro have shot up the table since Wilder’s appointment. The club now play a lot of fast and exciting football and Spence would no doubt compliment that.

But he divided opinion at the Riverside Stadium last time round and so it’s prompted a mixed reaction from Middlesbrough fans – see what they’ve had to say on Twitter about the latest news on Spence: