Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to keep Djed Spence on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Spence, 21, joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer.

The full-back has since prevailed under Steve Cooper at the City Ground, featuring 18 times in the Championship so far this season.

Reports have suggested that Chris Wilder was planning to recall Spence from his loan spell with Forest in the New Year, but fresh reports have revealed that the youngster is set to see out his season-long loan spell with the Reds.

Boro have shot up the table since Wilder’s appointment. The club now play a lot of fast and exciting football and Spence would no doubt compliment that.

But he divided opinion at the Riverside Stadium last time round and so it’s prompted a mixed reaction from Middlesbrough fans – see what they’ve had to say on Twitter about the latest news on Spence:

Brilliant, hopefully we can cash in at the end of the season too. He's never done it for boro but seems happy at forest. It's a bad idea to have players that don't want to be at the club, Djed has been too unreliable. — noah (@njenn2030) January 1, 2022

Obviously not got the bottle for a promotion push. Jones is clear anyway, and it'd be nice to get £15+ million for him at the end of the season. — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) January 1, 2022

Disappointing news. Djed would suit Wilders system, and provide versatility in the squad. Don't think we'll see him again, which is a shame. Ruined by Warnock — Paul '78 (@Gibson_Is_King) January 1, 2022

Really bad business from us in my opinion, strengthening the teams around us. Remember when Johnson went and got promoted with sheff utd — Lewis (@Lewis8315) January 1, 2022

Good business. Clearly wilder has spoke with him and he wants to stay so for once, very intelligent from us to re negotiate the deal — Dan 🇦🇷 (@DannG233) January 1, 2022

Good deal for both Forest and Boro this. If I was Forest I would try and secure a permanent deal now as if he continues in the same form they’ll be competition for his signature come the end of the season — Ste (@synysterste) January 1, 2022