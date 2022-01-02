Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal with Middlesbrough to keep full-back Djed Spence on loan until the end of the season.

Spence, 21, joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Middlesbrough at the start of the season. The youngster featured 38 times in the Championship for Boro last time round before securing a somewhat surprise move to the City Ground, where he’s since prevailed.

The right wing-back has now featured 18 times in the Championship for Nottingham Forest. He’s become a huge fan favourite in that time for his sterling performances and soon after Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough appointment, it was reported that Boro were keen on recalling him this month.

Now though, The Sun reporter Kostas Lianos has revealed that Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough have come to an agreement for Spence to remain at Forest for the remainder of the campaign. He tweeted earlier today:

Experience for Spence…

One thing that Spence is getting at Nottingham Forest this season is some incredible first-team experience.

Many forgot how young of a player he is and playing in such an attacking-minded, forward-thinking side with Cooper at the helm is helping Spence to become a really quality Championship player.

And he would no doubt have gained the same experience under Wilder at Middlesbrough, who’ve surged up into the top-six in recent weeks. But Boro obviously see no reason to recall Spence from the current experience he’s gaining at Forest.

Potentially a good move for all involved – up next for Forest and Spence is a home game v Barnsley on Monday evening.