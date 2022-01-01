Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has said he hopes Jayden Stockley’s injury is “nothing too serious” after he was left out of the squad for their League One clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

Stockley, 28, has been a key player for Charlton Athletic this season.

He has netted 13 goals in 24 games across all competitions for the Addicks this season, also chipping in with one assist. His contributions this campaign take him to an impressive 21 goals in 46 games since first joining on loan in January 2021.

However, ahead of Saturday’s clash with Wycombe Wanderers, Stockley was ruled out by Jackson.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Jackson confirmed that the star striker is sidelined with “a bit of a niggle” and insisted that the club will be keeping a close eye on him, but added that it doesn’t look as though it’ll be anything long-term.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Unfortunately Jayden misses out with a bit of a niggle, nothing Covid-related there.

“It’s just something that he picked up during the week. Hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.

“Obviously we’re keeping our eye on him, the physios are monitoring him very closely. I don’t see something that’s long-term there.”

Moving forward…

After a strong end to 2021, Jackson will be hoping to lead the Addicks to a strong 2022, with Stockley sure to be the main man at the top of the pitch for the rest of the season.

The former Preston North End striker has captained Charlton on many occasions this season and has been the go-to man up top for much of the season. His goals will be important if the League One side want to continue their rise up the table.

Prior to kick-off against Wycombe, Charlton sat in 12th place after 23 games, 13 points away from the play-off spots.