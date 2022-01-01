Sheffield United and Stoke City are said to be among the sides keeping an eye on Fleetwood Town defender James Hill this January.

Hill, 19, has been linked with a whole host of sides ahead of the January transfer window.

Prior to Christmas, reports emerged stating Birmingham City had made two bids for the Fleetwood Town star, while Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona were all said to be keen earlier in the campaign.

Now, as per a report from TEAMtalk, a host of other sides have set their sights on Hill.

The report states that Championship pair Sheffield United Stoke City have also been making checks on the England youth international in recent weeks. It is added that Newcastle United, Leeds United, Burnley and Norwich City have also been keeping tabs on the youngster ahead of January.

With a whole host of sides watching over Hill this month, it will be interesting to see how the League One starlet’s situation pans out.

Earning international recognition

The sought-after starlet’s form at club level has seen him earn a place in the England youth set-up this season.

Hill earned his first call-up to Andy Edwards’ U20s side in September and has gone on to play four times for the Young Lions, scoring his first goal in a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic’s youngsters.

Club career to date

At only 19, Hill already has a strong amount of senior experience under his belt.

Injury has kept him sidelined for much of this season, but he had missed only two of the first 15 League One games before being sidelined. His 15 appearances across all competitions this season take him to 53 in total for Fleetwood, with his first goal coming in the Cod Army’s 2-2 draw with Cambridge United in September.