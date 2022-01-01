Portsmouth are ready to loan out goalkeeper Alex Bass this month, it has been reported.

Bass, 23, has found game time hard to come by this season, with Manchester City loanee Gavin Bazunu nailing down the starting spot at Fratton Park.

Bazunu has missed only two of Portsmouth’s 22 League One games so far, keeping nine clean sheets and becoming a firm favourite among supporters.

Now, with Bazunu locking down the number one shirt, it has been claimed that Bass could be sent out on loan before the end of the month.

As per a report from Hampshire Live, Portsmouth are ready to send Bass out on loan to give him a shot at regular first-team football. Danny Cowley and those at Pompey rate the shot-stopper highly, but it seems regular game time will have to come elsewhere.

Bass’ career to date

Although the Huntingdon-born ‘keeper is yet to nail down the starting spot at Fratton Park, Bass has shown that he is more than capable of becoming the club’s number one in the future.

Bass has played 39 times for Pompey’s first-team since making his way through their youth ranks, keeping an impressive 15 clean sheets along the way.

The ‘keeper is no stranger to spending time out on loan, previously spending temporary stints with non-league duo Salisbury and Torquay United.

Now, with another loan exit on the cards, it will be interesting to see where Bass ends up come the end of the month.