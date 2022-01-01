Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks over a loan deal for Leeds United man Cody Drameh.

That’s according to Football Insider, with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa giving former Fulham starlet Drameh the green light to leave on loan this month.

Nottingham Forest may well be in the market for a new right-back this month. Plenty of speculation has circulated regarding a potential early return to Middlesbrough for loan star Djed Spence and Arsenal loanee Jordi Osei-Tutu looks set for a spell out injured, potentially leaving Steve Cooper light on options on the right-hand side of defence.

However, it seems Leeds’ Drameh has been identified as a potential solution to the problem, with advanced talks said to be taking place over a loan deal.

It will be interesting to see how Nottingham Forest’s rumoured pursuit of the 20-year-old pans out, with progress seemingly being made on a deal.

More on Drameh…

The London-born right-back looks to be a promising talent for the future, but could do with picking up some more senior experience elsewhere before breaking into Bielsa’s Leeds side on a regular basis.

He started his career with Fulham, where he scored once and provided eight assists in 39 games for their U23s before earning a move to Elland Road in August 2020. Since then, Drameh has played much of his football for the U23s, also picking up four senior appearances.

What could Drameh bring to Forest?

Given that the Leeds youngster has spent much of his career playing as a full-back rather than a wing-back, it would be fair to assume that he’s slightly more defensive-minded than the likes of Spence.

However, he has managed a decent assist tally for both Leeds and Fulham’s U23s sides, showing he can be a creative threat while also being defensively sound.