Birmingham City have told defender Mitchell Roberts that he can leave the club this month, according to Football Insider.

Roberts, 21, sees his contract with Birmingham City expire at the end of this season.

Able to play as a left-back or centre-back, the Blues’ U23s skipper has made two appearances for Lee Bowyer’s side this season, but it has now been claimed that the door is open for him to depart St Andrew’s this month.

As per Football Insider, Birmingham have told Roberts he’s free to leave in the January transfer window.

The club are ready to let him leave for nothing prior to the end of his contract in the summer, so it will be interesting to see how the youngster’s situation pans out over the course of the month.

Roberts’ career to date

At only 21, the Birmingham City youngster still has the vast majority of his career ahead of him.

Since making his way through the youth ranks at St Andrew’s. Roberts has spent much of his career to date playing for the Blues’ U23s side. He has featured 10 times in the Premier League 2 for Steve Spooner’s side this season while also stepping up to the senior squad on two occasions.

The 2020/21 campaign saw him head out on loan to pick up first-team experience elsewhere too. Roberts linked up with League Two outfit Harrogate Town for the second half of the season, playing four times for Simon Weaver’s side before returning to Birmingham City.