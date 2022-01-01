Middlesbrough left-back Neil Taylor is attracting interest from Championship trio West Brom, Coventry City and Bristol City, according to reports.

Taylor, 32, only joined Middlesbrough in November, arriving on a free transfer after his time at Aston Villa came to an end in the summer.

He penned a short-term deal upon his arrival at the Riverside Stadium, giving Chris Wilder another option on the left-hand side of defence.

Now, as per Football Insider, Taylor’s contract situation has attracted interest from three other Championship clubs.

The report states West Brom, Coventry City and Bristol City are all showing an interest in the left-sided defender, adding that his contract expires today (January 1st). However, Boro boss Chris Wilder suggested upon the announcement of Taylor’s arrival that the deal runs into the middle of the month, saying at the time:

“I think it’s a smart bit of business until the middle of January then we can go from there.”

A fight to keep Taylor

Regardless of when Taylor’s deal expires, it seems Boro will have a battle on their hands if they want to extend the Welshman’s stay.

It is said in Football Insider’s report that Middlesbrough are keen to extend the St Asaph-born ace’s contract, but interest from the likes of West Brom, Coventry and Bristol City could be an obstacle to proceedings.

The contract uncertainty could open the door for one of the trio to swoop in before the end of the month, so it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Taylor has over 100 appearances in both the Premier League and the Championship and has made 43 international appearances for Wales, so adding a player of his pedigree would be a decent coup for any of the interested trio this month.