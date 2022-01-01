QPR are in talks with Bristol City over signing Kasey Palmer.

Palmer, 25, hasn’t been favoured at Bristol City so far this season. The midfielder has featured just six times in the Championship having spent time on loan with Swansea City last time round, but now the Jamaican could seal a move to QPR.

Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor has revealed that QPR and Bristol City are in talks over a deal for Palmer after the transfer window opened today.

He tweeted earlier today:

🚨 Excl. #BristolCity transfer news: City have been holding talks with #QPR over a deal for midfielder Kasey Palmer, as per Ashton Gate sources. One to keep an eye on in the next weeks. Likely to be a permanent deal rather than a loan. Robins want to raise money for a striker. — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 1, 2022

A Warburton kind of player…

Palmer is a player with real technical ability and it’s surprising to see him struggling to break into Nigel Pearson’s starting XI at Ashton Gate.

But with the Robins hoping to raise funds this month and Palmer looking like a player who could be on the way out, QPR could really benefit from a move for the midfielder.

Given his energy in the middle of the park and his technical prowess, he could be the ideal player to come in at QPR, with R’s boss Mark Warburton set to lose Ilias Chair to AFCON this month.

A new opportunity…

And for Palmer, a move to QPR would present a really keen oppurtunity. He’s yet to enter the prime years of his career and he’ll want to be at a club where he’s utilised before he does so, and with game time at Bristol City limited he’ll no doubt be keen on a move this month.

He’s a player with good Championship experience but he’s never really properly cemented a place in a side’s starting XI – QPR given their injuries and AFCON departees could be the ideal place for him to reignite his career.