Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in Leeds United youngster Sam Greenwood as the January transfer window begins.

Greenwood, 19, has also been linked with Swansea City as second-tier clubs look to bolster their ranks this month.

Leeds Live has said the former Sunderland and Arsenal academy player is “of interest” to Nottingham Forest, who will be keen to bolster their attacking ranks before the end of the month.

Greenwood has continued to impress for Leeds’ U23 side in the first-half of this season, netting eight goals and laying on four assists in 15 games for the Whites’ youngsters this season. His contributions this season take him to 20 goals and four assists in 34 games for their second-string side.

Not only that, but he has also played twice for the first-team this season, making his Premier League debut against Arsenal before Christmas.

Who else has been linked with Greenwood?

A whole host of strikers have been linked with a move to the City Ground this winter, with Greenwood the latest said to be on Steve Cooper’s radar.

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is said to be undergoing a medical with Forest before a loan move. Strikers Marcus Forss, Martin Satriano and Goncalo Ramos of Brentford, Inter Milan and Benfica respectively have also been linked with the Championship club.

With the January transfer window rumour mill turning already, it will be interesting to see how Cooper’s hunt for a new striker pans out over the course of the month.