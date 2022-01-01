Morecambe will have to see off competition if they are to sign Hibernian’s Alex Gogic this month.

The midfielder is on the radar of Scottish Premiership duo St Mirren and Ross County, as per a report by the Daily Record.

Gogic, 27, could be allowed to leave Hibs in this transfer window to help free up funds for new boss Shaun Maloney.

The Daily Record say Morecambe have made contact with him but there is other English interest. Clubs in Cyprus and Greece are also expected to be in the frame.

Current situation

Gogic has seen his game time at Easter Road dry up over recent times and has made 13 appearances so far this season.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Hibs signed him in 2020 to bolster their midfield department and he was a regular for them last term, playing 39 times in all competitions.

Career to date

Gogic started his career at Olympiakos before moving to Swansea City as a youngster.

He spent four years on the books of the Swans but never made a senior appearance for the Welsh side.

Hamilton Academical came calling in 2017 and he went on to play 84 games for the Accies before moving on.

Morecambe move?

Morecambe are keen as they look to add some reinforcements into their ranks this winter.

Stephen Robinson will know all about Gogic from his time as a manager in Scotland with Motherwell.

However, the Shrimps will have to bat away interest from competitors to lure him to the North West.

They have a big game tomorrow at home to Doncaster Rovers as they look for their first win in the league since November.