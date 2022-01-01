Fulham defender Cyrus Christie is wanted by Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.12.21, 17.19).

Fulham have a decision to make on his future at Craven Cottage this month.

Christie, 29, has made just one cup appearance under Marco Silva so far this season.

He is also believed to be on the radar of Spanish side Elche and Italian outfit Bologna.

Current situation

The Republic of Ireland international is way down the pecking order with the Cottagers and is also out of contract at the end of the season.

They risk losing him for free next June unless they cash in on him to another club this month.

He spent the whole of the last campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest and played 44 times altogether for the Reds before heading back to his parent club last summer.

Fulham story so far…

Christie signed for Fulham in 2017 and has helped them gain promotion to the Premier League on two occasions.

He has made 63 appearances in all competitions since his move to the London outfit, chipping in with two goals from defence.

The right-back has also played for the likes of Coventry City, Derby County and Middlesbrough in the past and is an experienced player at Championship level.

What now?

It appears Christie’s time at Fulham is drawing to a close and Blackburn and Cardiff are being linked with a potential winter swoop.

It will be interesting to see what he ends up doing over the coming four weeks.

His current side are out of action until 8th January when they take on Bristol City away in the FA Cup. They are currently 2nd in the table behind Bournemouth but have two games in hand on the Cherries.