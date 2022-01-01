Middlesbrough and Bournemouth are among a host of Championship clubs interested in MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.12.21, 15.16).

Huddersfield Town, Swansea City and Barnsley are also in the frame to sign the League One starlet.

O’Riley, 21, has been a hit since moving to MK Dons in January and they face a battle to keep hold of him in this January transfer window.

The former England youth international has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with six goals and five assists.

MK Dons spell so far

MK Dons swooped to sign him earlier this year after he spent six months without a club.

He has slotted in nicely into the Dons’ side and has helped them rise into promotion contention this term.

Career to date

O’Riley started his career at Fulham and rose up through the academy of the London club.

He was a regular for the Cottagers at various youth levels before he made his first-team debut in a League Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers in August 2017.

The midfielder went on to make a further 10 senior appearances before he left Craven Cottage in 2020.

Championship move?

O’Riley has proven his worth in League One over the past 12 months and is now on the radar of Championship clubs.

The likes of Middlesbrough, Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Swansea have been mentioned and it will be interesting to see what happens this month.

MK Dons are currently 7th place and are four points out of the top six. They are in action this afternoon against Gillingham at home to kick-start 2022.