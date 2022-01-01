Shrewsbury Town loanee Sam Cosgrove is expected to return to Birmingham City in this January transfer window, as per a report by the Shropshire Star.

Shrewsbury Town moved to sign the striker over the summer but his move hasn’t worked out.

Cosgrove, 25, has scored just two goals in 22 appearances in all competitions for Steve Cotterill’s side.

It is anticipated that Khanya Leshabela will also head back to Leicester City this month as well.

Birmingham story so far

Cosgrove was given the green light to leave Birmingham on loan in August and Shrewsbury won the race for his signature.

The attacker joined the Blues in January 2021 from Aberdeen but struggled to make an impact with the Championship outfit, failing to score in 12 games last term.

Career to date

The Beverley-born man started his career in the North West with spells at Everton, Wigan Athletic and Carlisle United as a youngster.

He then moved to Aberdeen in and was a hit during his time in Scotland.

Cosgrove fired 47 goals in 103 games in all competitions for the Dons but hasn’t been able to find that scoring tough since moving back to England though.

He is now expected to go back to Birmingham and it will be interesting to see what lies in store for him.

Signing on the way for Shrewsbury

In other Shrewsbury news, the Shropshire Star say they have gone back in for a target they had in the summer.

The unnamed player is believed to be an attacker from the Championship and the Shrews are ‘close’ to wrapping up the move. Cotterill’s side are currently 16th in the League One table.