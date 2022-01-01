Nottingham Forest are set to make a pre-contract offer to Hearts defender John Souttar, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Nottingham Forest are in the race to lure the centre-back to England this month.

Souttar, 25, has been a man in-demand going into this January transfer window.

The centre-back has also received an offer from Championship promotion chasers Blackburn Rovers and has a big decision to make on his future.

Current situation

Souttar’s contract at Hearts expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer.

Robbie Neilson’s side have been trying to keep hold of him but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal with the Edinburgh club.

They risk losing him for nothing next June unless they can agree terms or sell him for a fee over the coming weeks.

Big player

The Scotland international rose up through the youth ranks at Dundee United alongside the likes of Andy Robertson and Ryan Gauld.

He broke into the Terrors’ first-team as a youngster before Hearts came calling in 2016.

Souttar has been a key player since his move to Tynecastle Park and helped the Jam Tarts win promotion to the Scottish Premiership last term.

Nottingham Forest move on the cards?

Nottingham Forest are now poised to offer him a pre-contract move as they look to bolster their defensive options.

The Reds are in strong form under Steve Cooper and are currently sat in 9th place in the Championship table.