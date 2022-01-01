Stevenage are eyeing a move for Portsmouth defender Paul Downing, as per a report by The News.

Stevenage are looking to lure the centre-back to League Two this month.

Downing, 30, is also the radar of Doncaster Rovers at the moment.

He has fallen down the pecking order at Fratton Park and has been made available to leave the League One outfit in this transfer window.

Current situation

Downing, 30, has made just four appearances in all competitions so far this season, with only two coming in the league.

He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent next summer.

Story so far at Portsmouth

Pompey swooped to sign him in 2019 from Blackburn Rovers but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot since his move down south.

He has played 27 times but the majority of his game time has come in cup competitions.

Career to date

Downing started his career at West Bromwich Albion but never made a senior appearance for the Baggies. Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Hereford United, Shrewsbury Town and Barnet.

Permanent spells at Walsall, MK Dons and Blackburn have since followed on for him in the Football League.

What now?

His career has hit a bit of a crossroads now and Downing has a decision to make on his next move.

Stevenage would like him to drop into the fourth tier as Paul Tisdale eyes up his first signings this month. However, could he be tempted to stick in League One with Doncaster?