Barnsley could offload Ben Williams and Toby Sibbick this month, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley may let the defensive duo move onto pastures new in this transfer window either on loan or permanently.

They have not featured much this season and are yet to be seen under Poya Asbaghi.

The Tykes are also expected to review the loan situation of Remy Vita from Bayern Munich and he could head back to the Bundesliga champions.

Williams, 22, has made just five appearances in the league during the first-half of this campaign.

The left-back has been on the books at Oakwell since 2017 having previously risen up through the academy at Blackburn Rovers.

He broke into Barnsley’s side during their League One promotion season under Daniel Stendel a couple of years ago.

However, the Wales youth international has seen his game time dry up over recent times and could head out the exit door.

Sibbick moved to South Yorkshire in 2019 from third tier side AFC Wimbledon and has played 56 times for the Tykes to date.

He has also been loaned out to Hearts and KV Oostende over the past couple of campaigns to get some game time under his belt.

His contract in June 2023 but the Barnsley Chronicle are suggesting that he might leave earlier than expected.

What next for Barnsley?

Asbaghi’s side are next in action on 3rd January and face a tricky trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

They then take on League Two outfit Barrow in the FA Cup next weekend.