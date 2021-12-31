Sunderland pair Anthony Patterson and Sam Wilding have sealed loan moves away from the Stadium of Light, it has been confirmed.

Patterson, 21, has returned to Notts County until the end of the season, having previously spent time on loan at Meadow Lane earlier this season.

Fellow Sunderland academy graduate Wilding has also left on a temporary basis, linking up with National League North side Leamington as he bids to pick up first-team experience away from the Stadium of Light for the first time.

The duo’s departures were confirmed on the club’s official website on Friday, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman stating both players have made the temporary exits in a bid to further their development elsewhere.

Patterson’s first spell with Notts County

Patterson linked up with the Magpies in September but had his spell cut short as Lee Johnson dealt with a shortage of goalkeeping options.

Prior to his recall, the Newcastle-born ace had managed to keep three clean sheets in 10 games for County and now, he will be looking to add to that clean sheet tally after sealing a return to Meadow Lane.

Wilding’s career to date

As for young midfielder Wilding, this is his first loan spell away from the Black Cats, so it will be interesting to see how he fares on the senior stage.

The 21-year-old joined Sunderland from West Brom on a free transfer in the summer of 2020 and has found most of his game time with the U23s side, playing 33 times for the youngsters. Wilding has played twice for the senior side too, with his most recent outing coming against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy in early December.