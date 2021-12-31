Birmingham City defender Marc Roberts is unlikely to be fit for his side’s upcoming Championship game v QPR.

Roberts, 31, has featured 22 times in the Championship for Birmingham City this season.

He’s been a mainstay in the side for the past few seasons now having signed from Barnsley back in 2016. But the Englishman looks set to miss Birmingham City’s next fixture v QPR after being withdrawn from Blues’ last outing v Blackburn Rovers before half-time.

BBC Radio West Midlands reporter Richard Wilford tweeted earlier today:

Marc Roberts unlikely to be fit for #bcfc's game with QPR on Sunday – not back training after a tight hamstring. Meanwhile Lee Bowyer says club are talking to a couple of players about January moves, and has received offers from teams keen to send players on loan to Blues. — Richard Wilford (@wilfordwm) December 31, 2021

Roberts was said to have picked up a hamstring injury in the 4-0 defeat at Ewood Park earlier this month.

It was Birmingham City’s 10th Championship defeat of the season and Lee Bowyer now finds his side in 17th place of the table, after picking up just one win in their last seven league outings.

QPR test…

The upcoming fixture v QPR will be another tough one for Bowyer’s side. They return to St Andrew’s where they’ll host the play-off chasing R’s who sit in 7th-place after their 2-1 win at Bristol City last night.

And the potential absence of Roberts will be a blow for Bowyer – Roberts is an experienced defender and although he’s come under some criticism from fans this season, arguably one of Blues’ best centre-back.

Dion Sanderson has impressed on loan this season but the likes of Harlee Dean haven’t, with George Friend often filling in at centre-back after Bowyer revealed that Dean was up for sale ahead of next month’s transfer window.

Birmingham City could soon fall into a relegation battle and so Bowyer will surely be hoping to have some new faces walk through the door next month, and to start 2022 with a good performance v QPR.